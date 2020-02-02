A few months back, we started our R&B-centric Spotify playlist, "R&B Season". HNHH curates a bunch of playlists on various streaming platforms, but they are predominantly focused on hip hop. While it may appear that our expertise lies in hip hop, we are great admirers of R&B. As the border between these two genres becomes increasingly porous, it's hard to be a fan of one without being a fan of the other. However, the distinction remains important when deciding what vibe you're going for when you turn to your preferred medium of music consumption. R&B tends to be catered for your more mellow moments and there should be a place for you to comfortably retreat into to enjoy those sounds. That's why we've been putting love and care into building up our "R&B Season" playlist.

2020 is off to a good start in terms of R&B. H.E.R.'s electrifying Grammys performance of a new song, "Sometimes", was followed by its official release on streaming services. She's one of our favourites voices in R&B at the moment, so we were quick to add that to our playlist. Another woman breathing new life into the genre is Summer Walker, who earned herself a growing fanbase with her debut album, Over It. This week, she hopped on the remix of Trevor Daniels' "Falling", which has enjoyed TikTok virality. Expect to see Walker's remix of Justin Bieber's "Yummy" appear on "R&B Season" after it drops on Monday. Another remix we're loving is Kaash Paige's "Love Songs", which just got a verse added courtesy of 6LACK.

Follow R&B SEASON on Spotify.

