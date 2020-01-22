Dreamville, Moneybagg Yo, Meek Mill, Pop Smoke, and others all appear on this week's playlist.
Last week's TIDAL Wave playlist may have arrived a little later than usual but, this week, we're right back on track. It was an incredible seven days for hip-hop, bringing us new albums from Eminem, Mac Miller, Stunna 4 Vegas, and many more. As expected, our staff-curated TIDAL-exclusive playlist is a total bop this time around with our editorial and sales team members mulling over all the new releases and deciding what would earn a spot on their personal lists. Here's what we came up with.
Obviously, Eminem's Music To Be Murdered By was a favorite at our headquarters. The Juice WRLD-assisted "Godzilla" kicks us off strongly before we head into the new record from Royce Da 5'9" and Westside Gunn and JID's "Big Black Truck" from the Dreamville deluxe tape. We reach Drake and Future's latest joint single before exploring some album cuts that we were all messing with. Select tracks from 070 Shake's debut album have been added and so have the majority of cuts from Mac Miller's posthumous Circles. Moneybagg Yo is still getting love, and so is Pop Smoke's contribution to the JACKBOYS project.
Alex Zidel (Editorial)
070 Shake - The Pines
Pop Smoke - Christopher Walking
Rich The Kid - Money Talk (feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again)
Moneybagg Yo - U Played (feat. Lil Baby)
Moneybagg Yo - 1 2 3 (feat. Black Youngsta)
Noah C (Editorial)
Pop Smoke - Christopher Walking
The Professionals, Madlib & Oh No - Give N Take
Mac Miller - Everybody
Mac Miller - Woods
Mac Miller - That's On Me
Alex Cole (Editorial)
070 Shake - Morrow
070 Shake - Guilty Conscience
070 Shake - The Pines
Mac Miller - Hand Me Downs
Eminem - Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD)
Michael Rapp (Sales)
Fivio Foreign - Big Drip
Future - Life Is Good (feat. Drake)
T.R.U., 2 Chainz & Skooly - Virgil Discount
Camila Cabello - My Oh My (feat. DaBaby)
Mitch Findlay (Editorial)
Eminem - Lock It Up (feat. Anderson .Paak)
Royce Da 5’9” & Westside Gunn - Overcomer
Eminem - I Will (feat. Kxng Crooked, Royce Da 5’9” & Joell Ortiz)
Future & 2 Chainz - Dead Man Walking
Dreamville & JID - Big Black Truck
Lynn Sharpe (Editorial)
Mac Miller - I Can See
Mac Miller - Blue World
Mac Miller - Everybody
070 Shake - Nice To Have
070 Shake - Daydreamin
Chantilly Post (Editorial)
Mac Miller - Woods
Jhene Aiko - P*$$y Fairy (OTW)
dvsn - A Muse
Theophilus London - Whoop Tang Flow (feat. Raekwon)
Thundercat, Steve Lacy & Steve Arrington - Black Qualls
Paul Pirotta (Sales)
Rick Ross & Bryson Tiller - Future Bright
Meek Mill & Farruko - Uptown II
Eminem - Unaccommodating (feat. Young M.A)
Fivio Foreign - Big Drip
Future - Life Is Good (feat. Drake)
Rose Lilah (Editorial)
Mac Miller - Everybody
Dreamville, JID, EARTHGANG & Vince Staples - Up Up Away
Mac Miller - Blue World
070 Shake - The Pines
Keenan Higgins (Editorial)
Eminem - Unaccommodating (feat. Young M.A)
JACKBOYS, Pop Smoke & Travis Scott - GATTI
Buju Banton - Murda She Wrote
dvsn - A Muse
Uncle Murda - Freedom (feat. Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher & Que Banz)
Cole Blake (Editorial)
Mac Miller - Hand Me Downs
Mac Miller - Woods
Mac Miller - I Can See
070 Shake - Guilty Conscience
070 Shake - Microdosing