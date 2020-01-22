Last week's TIDAL Wave playlist may have arrived a little later than usual but, this week, we're right back on track. It was an incredible seven days for hip-hop, bringing us new albums from Eminem, Mac Miller, Stunna 4 Vegas, and many more. As expected, our staff-curated TIDAL-exclusive playlist is a total bop this time around with our editorial and sales team members mulling over all the new releases and deciding what would earn a spot on their personal lists. Here's what we came up with.

Obviously, Eminem's Music To Be Murdered By was a favorite at our headquarters. The Juice WRLD-assisted "Godzilla" kicks us off strongly before we head into the new record from Royce Da 5'9" and Westside Gunn and JID's "Big Black Truck" from the Dreamville deluxe tape. We reach Drake and Future's latest joint single before exploring some album cuts that we were all messing with. Select tracks from 070 Shake's debut album have been added and so have the majority of cuts from Mac Miller's posthumous Circles. Moneybagg Yo is still getting love, and so is Pop Smoke's contribution to the JACKBOYS project.

If you're not yet signed up to TIDAL, you're missing out on some premium sound quality. Out of all the available streaming services on the market, TIDAL is a must if you're looking for master-quality vibes. Get on game with a 30-day trial here.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

070 Shake - The Pines

Pop Smoke - Christopher Walking

Rich The Kid - Money Talk (feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again)

Moneybagg Yo - U Played (feat. Lil Baby)

Moneybagg Yo - 1 2 3 (feat. Black Youngsta)

Noah C (Editorial)

Pop Smoke - Christopher Walking

The Professionals, Madlib & Oh No - Give N Take

Mac Miller - Everybody

Mac Miller - Woods

Mac Miller - That's On Me

Alex Cole (Editorial)

070 Shake - Morrow

070 Shake - Guilty Conscience

070 Shake - The Pines

Mac Miller - Hand Me Downs

Eminem - Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD)

Michael Rapp (Sales)

Fivio Foreign - Big Drip

Future - Life Is Good (feat. Drake)

T.R.U., 2 Chainz & Skooly - Virgil Discount

Camila Cabello - My Oh My (feat. DaBaby)

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Eminem - Lock It Up (feat. Anderson .Paak)

Royce Da 5’9” & Westside Gunn - Overcomer

Eminem - I Will (feat. Kxng Crooked, Royce Da 5’9” & Joell Ortiz)

Future & 2 Chainz - Dead Man Walking

Dreamville & JID - Big Black Truck

Lynn Sharpe (Editorial)

Mac Miller - I Can See

Mac Miller - Blue World

Mac Miller - Everybody

070 Shake - Nice To Have

070 Shake - Daydreamin

Chantilly Post (Editorial)

Mac Miller - Woods

Jhene Aiko - P*$$y Fairy (OTW)

dvsn - A Muse

Theophilus London - Whoop Tang Flow (feat. Raekwon)

Thundercat, Steve Lacy & Steve Arrington - Black Qualls

Paul Pirotta (Sales)

Rick Ross & Bryson Tiller - Future Bright

Meek Mill & Farruko - Uptown II

Eminem - Unaccommodating (feat. Young M.A)

Fivio Foreign - Big Drip

Future - Life Is Good (feat. Drake)

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Mac Miller - Everybody

Dreamville, JID, EARTHGANG & Vince Staples - Up Up Away

Mac Miller - Blue World

070 Shake - The Pines

Keenan Higgins (Editorial)

Eminem - Unaccommodating (feat. Young M.A)

JACKBOYS, Pop Smoke & Travis Scott - GATTI

Buju Banton - Murda She Wrote

dvsn - A Muse

Uncle Murda - Freedom (feat. Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher & Que Banz)

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Mac Miller - Hand Me Downs

Mac Miller - Woods

Mac Miller - I Can See

070 Shake - Guilty Conscience

070 Shake - Microdosing