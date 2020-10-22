Another week filled with incredible music releases.

Despite the world looking bleak with an election in a couple of weeks and a pandemic continuing to keep us stationed at home, we've got a decent soundtrack to keep us entertained and sharp.

Last week saw full-length album releases from Griselda's Benny The Butcher and the King of the South T.I., as well as new singles from YSL Records' standout Lil Keed, the outstanding Black Thought, and more. Each of them is featured on the brand new update of the TIDAL-exclusive TIDAL Wave playlist.

Our staff always ponders over all of the recent releases for a weekly update of the playlist and, as always, our eclectic range of tastes made for a pretty fun playlist to curate. On one end, we've got lyrical rappers tearing things up and, on the other, R&B singers come through as PARTYNEXTDOOR, Queen Naija, and Victoria Monét make appearances this week.

Listen to the new playlist update below and let us know whose personal list is the best this week.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Pop Smoke - Iced Out Audemars (Remix) [feat. Lil Wayne]

Sada Baby - Whole Lotta Choppas (Remix) [feat. Nicki Minaj]

Lil Keed - Show Me What You Got (feat. O.T. Genasis)

SAINt JHN - Gorgeous

Money Man - 24 (feat. Lil Baby)

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Benny The Butcher - One Way Flight (feat. Freddie Gibbs)

Benny The Butcher - Where Would I Go (feat. Rick Ross)

Queen Naija - Love Language

T.I. - 1/2 Ticket (feat. London Jae & Conway The Machine)

T.I. - Respect The Code (feat. Rick Ross)

Mike Rapp (Sales)

Benny The Butcher - Where Would I Go (feat. Rick Ross)

Benny The Butcher - One Way Flight (feat. Freddie Gibbs)

Pop Smoke - Iced Out Audemars (Remix) [feat. Lil Wayne]

Money Man - 24 (feat. Lil Baby)

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

T.I. - Hit Dogs Holla (feat. Tokyo Jetz)

Benny The Butcher - Famous

Black Thought - Steak Um (feat. ScHoolboy Q)

Benny The Butcher - War Paint (feat. Westside Gunn & Conway The Machine)

Young Nudy - Never

Paul Pirotta (Sales)

Benny The Butcher - Where Would I Go (feat. Rick Ross)

Statik Selektah - Keep It Moving (feat. Nas, Joey bada$$, & Gary Clark Jr.)

T.I. - Respect The Code (feat. Rick Ross)

T.I. - Pardon (feat. Lil Baby)

Benny The Butcher - Legend (feat. Hit-Boy)

Aron A. (Editorial)

Benny The Butcher - Sly Green

M Huncho & Nafe Smallz - PMW

Benny The Butcher - Famous

Top 5 - Heard Of Me (feat. Why G)

PARTYNEXTDOOR - WEST DISTRICT

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Benny The Butcher - One Way Flight (feat. Freddie Gibbs)

Benny The Butcher - Over The Limit (feat. Dom Kennedy)

Black Thought - Good Morning (feat. Pusha-T, Killer Mike & Swizz Beatz)

Black Thought - Steak Um (feat. ScHoolboy Q)

Denzel Curry - Live From The Abyss

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Victoria Monet - Touch Me (feat. Kehlani) [Remix]

Money Man - Amazon

Ty Dolla $ign - Spicy (feat. Post Malone)

Money Man - 24 (feat. Lil Baby)