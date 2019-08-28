Backed by "slatt" pendant and SPIDER-clad accomplices Gunna and Lil Duke, Young Thug moseyed into W 25 Street’s 40/40 Club, his features obscured by a dark pair of shades and Barriers hoodie. It was only after he had settled into his seat at the front of the venue that he allowed himself to look around, a clear satisfaction with the setting's turnout eliciting rounds of applause from those perched at the bar and above in the VIP overhang. In the wake of his well-deserved first number one album and reviews that have been nothing short of sterling in their critique, Thug’s Tidal-sponsored anointment in front of an untouched column of Ace of Spades bottles seemed only fitting. His album is, after all, titled So Much Fun. The golden Jenga-like backdrop and lawn green haze that emanated from the screens above seemed to augment Thug’s mystifying presence, his unmistakable lilt drawing the conversation from Barter 6 to his early dream to pursue football to the first time his mom heard him rap (rather explicitly) in the living room of his childhood home.

And yet within the hour, he was out the door, emphatically bobbing his head to “Hot” as the mob swirled around his lanky frame, their camera lights flashing and fists clenched around splashing cups of cranberry cognac.

On Tuesday night, Thug sat down with hip hop journalist and storyteller Elliott Wilson as part of #CRWN, a live interview series distributed through TIDAL. You can watch the interview here.

Here’s what stood out to us.