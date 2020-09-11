The troubled director Bryan Singer is almost more well known for the sexual abuse allegations levied against him than for his work with the original series of X-Men movies starting with 2000's eponymous X-Men. Halle Berry played Storm, one of the franchise's breakout characters, reprising the role three times before her last appearance in 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past.

In her cover story interview with Variety magazine, Berry revealed details of her working relationship with Singer. She explained that Singer was "not the easiest dude to work with" and his blasé attitude would often lead to tension on-set.

Berry recalled that Singer's personal issues would often affect his working relationships, causing him to be disassociated from the work that needed to be done. "Sometimes, because of whatever he's struggling with, he just didn't feel present," the actress said.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

True to her poised and elegant image, Berry offered a diplomatic recollection of her conflicts with Singer. "I would sometimes be very angry with him...I got into a few fights with him," she remembered. "But at the same time, I have a lot of compassion for people who are struggling with whatever they're struggling with and Bryan struggles".

Berry, who was the first Black female recipient of the Best Actress Oscar for her role in 2001's Monster's Ball, is set to debut her first directorial effort Bruised at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 12, 2020.