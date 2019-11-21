Halle Berry is the lead star in the upcoming Bruised film that follows an MMA fighter who heads back to the ring to get her life together and regain custody of her son again. Halle is known for fronting her own stunts and yesterday it was reported that production in New Jersey was halted after the actress was injured.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

“Halle got slightly injured in the fight,” executive producer of Bruised, Brian Pitt, said. "She’s tired. She needed a break. Occasionally what’s going to happen is an actor might get a little injured, and we might adjust scheduling around them a little bit."

Halle has now shared a statement on Instagram, thanking everyone for the well wishes and making it clear that she's far from tired. "hank you to all the folks that have showered me with love since my injury. It’s par for the course when you do your own stunts, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Just know I’m far from tired. I’m wide awake...and just getting started! 💪🏽🙏🏽 #BruisedTheMovie," she wrote.

“It’s just where I’m at right now and what my message is all about,” she previously stated of the movie. “Being of a certain age, it’s about dealing with ageism [and] racism — defying all the rules and telling people none of that matters, you can do exactly what you want to do. You can define who you are.”