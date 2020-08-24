Actress Halle Berry voiced her support for Megan Thee Stallion on Twitter, Friday, after the rapper directly alleged that Tory Lanez shot her last month.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"Peace. Protection. Respect. For ALL Black Women. ALWAYS," Berry wrote. "@theestallion, we stand with you. F**k this sh**. #ProtectBlackWomen."

Megan Thee Stallion announced on Instagram live earlier this week that it was Tory Lanez who shot here during the altercation on July 12: "Yes, this n***a Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and shit," she said on Instagram Live. "Stop lying. Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you're dragging it.

"I never hit you. Motherfuckers were like, 'Oh she's mad 'cause he's trying to fuck with Kylie Jenner.' No I wasn't," she continued. "You shot me."

Los Angeles District Attorney's office spokesman Ricardo Santiago says the investigation into the incident is ongoing: "On July 24, our office asked law enforcement for further investigation before making a filing decision on a charge of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm -- personal use of a firearm, against Daystar Peterson," he said.

