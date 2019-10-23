Today, Selena Gomez dropped her first solo effort of 2019 with the song, "Lose You To Love Me." The piano-driven ballad has people speculating that it's about her former boyfriend, Justin Bieber, and the lyrical evidence makes it pretty hard to deny that this is in fact the case.

While the whole song is about a relationship gone wrong and the pain that followed, two lyrics in particular have people convinced that Gomez is referencing the "Sorry" singer. In the first verse, she says, "Sang off-key in my chorus / 'Cause it wasn't yours," which may be a jab at Bieber for having shaky vocals on her tracks that he hopped on the past ("Unfamiliar," "Can't Steal Our Love"). The second verse presents a timeline that matches up with The Biebs' rapid transition from Gomez to his now-wife, Hailey Baldwin (or Hailey Bieber, rather). "You turned me down and now it's showing / In two months, you replaced us / Like it was easy," Selena sings.

Shortly after Gomez dropped the song and music video when the clock struck midnight, Hailey Bieber posted an Instagram story that some are interpreting as retaliation for going at her man. Hailey shared a screenshot of Summer Walker's track with Jhene Aiko, "I'll Kill You," whose title might suggest that Bieber's wife is prepared to throw hands. It's also very likely that Hailey just wanted to recommend a good song, unrelated to Selena. Who ISN'T spinning Summer's new album, Over It, these days?

Following Hailey's potential threat, Selena shared a notepad message that may have affirmed that she remains unfazed by any drama.