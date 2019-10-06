Summer Walker & Jhené Aiko Team Up On "I'll Kill You"

Summer Walker's R&B extravaganza Over It has arrived. The gorgeous and talented singer chose her features very wisely for the London On Da Track produced album. Although there are many guest appearances, "I'll Kill You" featuring Jhene Aiko is a personal favorite. The instrumental comes in very sweet and sensual, leaving a feeling of lust in the air. The two ladies sing about being ready to kill anyone that lays a finger on their man.

The killer love that is sung about in "I'll Kill You" is relatable. How many of us have been so attached to someone we were ready to fight for them? Summer and Jhene illustrate this form of stong, and sometimes obsessive, love with an emotional yet soft-spoken serenade.

Quotable Lyrics

You know I love you like no one else could

I'd go to Hell and back for ya

Bend over backwards, acrobats for ya, yeah

I'd go up to bat for ya

Even when shit lookin' bad for ya

I been waiting so long for a love like this

It's a feeling so strong, I don't wanna resist

Like you can't do no wrong, got me losin' my shit