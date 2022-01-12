Atlanta rapper Gunna has another successful album rollout under his name, with reports suggesting that he will surpass his first-week sales numbers from Wunna with the release of DS4EVER. According to HitsDailyDouble, Gunna is presently on pace to move 144,000 equivalent album units in the first week of DS4EVER's release. This marks a significant jump from Wunna's numbers in 2020, which sold 111,000 album units in the first week.

This is a huge accomplishment for Gunna, who will have more first-week sales than his mentor Young Thug had with Punk. Last year, Thugger debuted with 90,000 first-week sales on Punk.

While this places Gunna as the runner-up for next week's #1 position on the Billboard 200, the release of a deluxe edition could end up pushing the rapper into the lead over the weekend. As it stands, The Weeknd is likely to debut at #1 with Dawn FM, moving an estimated 157,000 copies.



Other hip-hop and R&B albums in next week's top ten projections include The Weeknd's The Highlights at #7, Doja Cat's Planet Her at #9, and Drake's Certified Lover Boy at #10.

On Tuesday, Gunna released the deluxe edition of DS4EVER with four new songs. Surprisingly though, the much-anticipated collaboration between Gunna and Drake, which leaked last weekend, was not added to the tracklist. We will continue to keep you updated as we hear about the news of its release.

Do you think Gunna can creep into the #1 spot and beat The Weeknd?



