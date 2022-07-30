Over the past couple of weeks, our "Fire Emoji" playlist has added hits from some of the most popular female artists in the game like Latto and Megan Thee Stallion. While we're all for supporting women in music, our most recent additions feature all male rappers-- some more than once.

Starting off, Gucci Mane is featured twice on this weekend's list. His single "Dissin the Dead" speaks about gun violence and how he started the trend of talking about the deceased. He appears again as a feature on Quavo and Takeoff's record, "Us vs. Them."

Next up is Young Dolph's posthumous record "Hall of Fame." "Gotta put me up there with the greatest, man. All-star. Superstar. Hall of Famer," he states in his intro. The record dropped on his birthday, July 27-- the Memphis rapper would have been 37.

Another solo record added is "Blood" by EST Gee where he talks about living a dangerous lifestyle.

Making an appearance for the second week in a row, we have Maxo Kream with "MIXIN JUICES" featuring Babyface Ray. Joining them, with another artist-feature collab from an album, is Doe Boy and G Herbo. Titled "SET IT OFF," the track comes from Doe's latest project, CATCH ME IF YOU CAN.

Lastly is NAV's three-minute, upbeat track featuring Travis Scot and Lil Baby. The Toronto rapper teased the collaboration last week, causing fans to highly anticipate its release.

Check out the seven newest records below. Which one is your favorite?