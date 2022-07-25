It looks like Nav is coming through with some heat before he drops off his next studio album. The Canadian rapper/producer announced his new album Demons Protected By Angels in late June before confirming a release date for July 29th. Unfortunately, it seems like we might not be getting the full body of work as planned. He hasn't mentioned the project much since its announcement but it appears that we'll be getting a taste of what's to come later this week.



RapCaviar just blessed fans with a brief trailer to Nav's upcoming single with Lil Baby and Travis Scott. RapCaviar shared a short trailer for the song "Never Sleep" on Twitter earlier today that solely consists of Nav's part on the record. It seems as if the song will also be arriving with a new music video, too. The post on RapCaviar's page also confirmed that the album would not be dropping on July 29th anymore. "New @nav album otw but first… Never Sleep with @travisscott and @lilbaby this Friday on Spotify," the caption reads.

At this point, it remains unclear when we could expect Nav to release Demons Protected By Angels but it wouldn't be surprising if it arrived shortly after he drops his upcoming single.

Check out the teaser for Nav's new single, "Never Sleep" ft. Lil Baby and Travis Scott below.