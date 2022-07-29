EST Gee Is Out For "Blood" On New Single

CMG is keeping its foot on the gas these days. It's been a few weeks since Yo Gotti announced the CMG compilation album which highlighted the talent on their roster, from Moneybagg Yo to Mozzy and GloRilla. EST Gee came through with some incredible moments across the project. However, it seems like he's keeping it push a few weeks after it dropped. This morning, the rapper unveiled his latest single, "Blood." The string-laden production offers an opulent feel that contrasts the guttural delivery of EST Gee as he plots revenge.

Earlier this year, EST Gee linked up with 42 Dugg for their joint project, Last Ones Left. Hopefully, his new single is a sign that he has a new project coming before the summer ends.

Check "Blood" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Lil' bro don't tell me nothing about his beef when he come cash out

Front him what he cop, he come re-up before his last ounce

All he know is work his Draco, flip phone, and his traphouse

Stood over that stove without no mask, I damn near passed out

