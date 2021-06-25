Gucci Mane has an impressive discography boasting fourteen studio albums and over 71 mixtapes. His latest effort Woptober II was released back in 2019 and featured guest appearances from NBA YoungBoy, DaBaby, Megan thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, London on da Track, and more.

He recently unleashed his fifteenth studio album Ice Daddy, which arrived just in time for Father's Day. The trap music innovator was recently honored with a slew of RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications for a number of his singles and for his twelfth studio album Evil Genius.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET



The Atlanta-bred trapper earned eight new RIAA certifications on Thursday (June 24), bringing his total to 24. He earned RIAA Gold Certifications for "Make Love" with Nicki Minaj from his eleventh studio album Mr. Davis, "Big Boy Diamonds" with Kodak Black and London on da Track, "Last Time" with Travis Scott, "Big Booty" with Megan thee Stallion from Evil Genius. He also earned another Gold certification for the Evil Genius album itself.

Elsewhere, he scored a 6x Platinum certification for his hit with Migos "I Get The Bag" and a 5x Platinum certification for "Wake Up In The Sky" with Kodak Black and Bruno Mars. Finally, he earned another Platinum certification for "Curve" with The Weeknd.

Congrats to Gucci! As for what's next for the trap star, he's recently released the visual to "DBoyStyle" from his latest effort Ice Daddy. Check it out if you haven't already.