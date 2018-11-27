Evil Genius
- MusicWhat Is Gucci Mane's Best-Selling Album?Three Gucci Mane albums have been certified platinum so far. ByAxl Banks1.5K Views
- NumbersGucci Mane Showered With 8 New Gold & Platinum PlaquesThe rapper earned gold and platinum certifications for a few singles and for his twelfth studio album "Evil Genius." ByMadusa S.20.8K Views
- MusicGucci Mane Granted Permission To Enter Canada For Tour Dates: ReportThe rapper's previous troubles with the law could have forced him to cancel his shows.ByErika Marie6.1K Views
- MusicGucci Mane Blesses Jimmy Kimmel With "Off The Boat" PerformanceGuwop takes the stage. ByMitch Findlay3.1K Views
- MusicGucci Mane Clinches 5th Top 10 Album With "Evil Genius"Gucci Mane extends his streak to 21 successive charting positions.ByDevin Ch2.2K Views
- ReviewsGucci Mane's "Evil Genius" Review"Evil Genius" is one of Gucci Mane's most polished and precise projects to date, but that doesn't play to his strengths. ByPatrick Lyons74.2K Views
- NewsGucci Mane Purports Trailblazer Status On "Father's Day"Big Guwop states his case as the inventor of TRAP.ByDevin Ch13.3K Views
- NewsGucci Mane & 21 Savage Chide The Walking Licks On "Just Like It"Guwop and 21 are hitting licks in the shadow of the night.ByDevin Ch10.1K Views
- Music VideosGucci Mane Drops The Plush "Off The Boat" Video On Release DayGucci Mane's "Off the Boat" video is not about the Cuban Missile Crisis.ByDevin Ch2.7K Views
- NewsGucci Mane & Quavo Deliver Heat On "Lost Ya'll Mind"Ya'll done lost ya'll minds.ByKarlton Jahmal9.9K Views
- MusicGucci Mane Drops "Evil Genius" Featuring 21 Savage, Migos, & MoreGucci Mane's lone album of the year is as cold as the title suggests. ByMitch Findlay59.5K Views
- NewsGucci Mane Drops "Evil Genius" Featuring Quavo, Kevin Gates, 21 Savage, & MoreGucci returns. ByKarlton Jahmal48.8K Views
- MusicGucci Mane Tells 6ix9ine To Keep His Head Up While Locked UpGucci Mane shed some words of advice for Tekashi 6ix9ine.ByAron A.6.9K Views
- MusicGucci Mane Shares "Evil Genius" Album Artwork"Evil Genius" drops tonight.ByAron A.15.9K Views
- MusicGucci Mane Hypes Up "Evil Genius": "I Just Want It To Be A Classic"Gucci Mane opens up about crafting "Evil Genius." ByMitch Findlay2.4K Views
- MusicGucci Mane Makes Compelling Case For Why He's The Best Rapper AliveGucci Mane comes through with the passion. ByMitch Findlay3.9K Views
- MusicGucci Mane & Kevin Gates Perform "I'm Not Goin'" On "Jimmy Kimmel Live"Gucci Mane & Kevin Gates shut down "Jimmy Kimmel Live" with "I'm Not Goin."ByAron A.6.7K Views
- NewsGucci Mane & Quavo Are "BiPolar"The "Evil Genius" is "BiPolar"ByKarlton Jahmal17.7K Views
- MusicGucci Mane Shares Album Teaser & Cover Art For "Evil Genius"Gucci Mane is gearing up for his upcoming album, "Evil Genius."ByAron A.7.6K Views