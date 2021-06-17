Gucci Mane is on the verge of dropping off his brand new album Ice Daddy, a project that features guest appearances from BigWalkDog, Pooh Shiesty, Sir Mix-A-Lot, BIG30, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz, Young Dolph, E-40, Project Pat, and Peewee Longway. With the project set to land at midnight -- his first since Woptober landed in 2019 -- Sir Mix-A-Lot actually came through to speak with HipHopDX about connecting with Guwop, Pooh Shiesty, and Mike Will Made-It for "Posse On Bouldercrest."

With the record set to pay homage to one of Mix-A-Lot's track -- "Posse On Broadway," originally released in 1988 -- the "Baby Got Back" rapper opened up about how the song came together. “It’s a beautiful thing,” Sir Mix-A-Lot shares with DX. “Gucci Mane is an incredible artist and an ever better businessman. Him doing what he’s done on an indie level and through partnerships with the majors, when applicable, is powerful and young artists should take notes. I truly respect that brotha. Plus Mike Will made it!!”

Anthony Pidgeon/Redferns via Getty Images

Though many have come to associate Sir Mix-A-Lot with his enduring ode to rump reverence "Baby Got Back," an anthem of ass admiration that has somehow infiltrated its way into the cultural consciousness, the rapper's deeper catalog actually deserves further attention. There's a reason why Gucci is highlighting "Posse On Broadway" thirty-three years after its initial release. It's likely that revisiting the classic tune will give fans a decent idea of what can be expected from Gucci's "Posse On Bouldercrest," especially if Mike WiLL Made-It's production retains the original essence.

Check out the original below, and keep an eye out for Guwop's Ice Daddy, set to land in full frosty glory at the stroke of midnight.

LISTEN: Sir Mix-A-Lot - Posse On Broadway

[via]