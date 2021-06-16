Gucci Mane has been reaping the spoils of a 1017 takeover, with new wave artists like Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, BigWalkDog, and Big Scarr holding it down with a string of solid releases. Naturally, big Guwop decided to get in on the fun himself with his brand new album Ice Daddy, dropping on Friday, June 17th.

Today, Gucci took a moment to unveil the stacked tracklist, which features seventeen tracks and an intriguing blend of older and newer artists. Joining him on the project are BigWalkDog, Pooh Shiesty, Sir Mix-A-Lot, BIG30, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz, Young Dolph, E-40, Project Pat, and Peewee Longway. In addition, Ice Daddy also features a healthy amount of Gucci Mane flying solo, which is always nice to see -- and not always guaranteed in this day and age.

Mark Horton/Getty Images

Ice Daddy is set to be Gucci's first solo album since Woptober in 2019, which ultimately capped off a prolific streak from the Atlanta legend. We look forward to hearing what he's been cooking up for his comeback -- if a lineup of Gucci Mane, Pooh Shiesty, and Sir Mix-A-Lot isn't enough to pique your interest, we don't know what will. Check out the full tracklist for Ice Daddy below, and sound off if you'll be tuning in when it drops this Friday.

1. Poppin ft BigWalkDog

2. Posse on Bouldercrest ft. Pooh Shiesty & Sir Mix-A-Lot

3. Shit Crazy ft BIG30

4. Like 34 & 8 ft Pooh Shiesty

5. Dboy Style

6. Trap Shit ft Lil Baby

7. I Got It ft. Lil Uzi Vert

8. Rich N***a Shit

9. Top of Shit ft 2 Chainz & Young Dolph

10. Never Runnin Out Of Money ft. E-40

11. Fold Dat Money Up ft. Project Pat

12. Gucci Coming For You

13. Invoices

14. Live at the Red Carpet ft Peewee Longway

15. Bust Down

16. Lately

17. How I See It