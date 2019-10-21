Gucci Mane's feud with the Breakfast Club has likely been overshadowing the fact that he just released a brand new project. The rapper's feud with the Breakfast Club hosts, namely Angela Yee and DJ Envy, stems from an interview he did a few years ago. He has since claimed that he's unofficially banned from the morning talk show program. Although Yee and Envy have denied that there's a ban, Gucci Mane detailed the feud further during a recent sit down with Charlamagne Tha God.

"I meant no disrespect to [Angela Yee]. I wasn't trying to humiliate that girl or embarrass her no kind of way. I was just defending myself, showing, 'Hey, if you're going to tell somebody that I'm banned from the radio station or declining, this is gettin' me to decline,'" he told Charlamagne before revealing where those rumors began. "It came from that punk ass bitch, man. And DJ Envy. He's a pussy, too... Envy pussy, man. Pussy. He was scared to even come. You know he scared. Where he at?... He wasn't gon' come because of the day that People Square thing and you wasn't there, he was there and the girl or whatever."

Adding, "I got an issue with him. I'mma step to him when I see him. Just like when I seen him stepped to the people talkin' about his wife when they came up there and he confronted them. So I'mma confront him about what him and Angela did and if he come at me wrong, I'mma slap the shit out of him. It won't be his first-time gettin' slapped."

Gucci also detailed his relationship with Takeoff and Migos after he claimed that he gifted them the chains off his own neck when they first met, claiming Quavo and Takeoff were rocking fake jewelry. At the time, Takeoff called "cap" on his recollection of their first meeting which Gucci also refuted. However, GuWop said it was all a misunderstanding that he later apologized for but as the saying goes, time heals all wounds.

"When I posted that, that was my way of saying I believed in y'all from the beginning and I had y'all back when everyone else was hating. But on the Internet, it seemed like, 'Damn, you trying to play me,'" he explained. "But because I know Takeoff and we do talk, I [said], 'Hey, Takeoff, man, my bad, I didn't mean it. I got nothing but love for you. Y'all my brothers. I'm sorry.' You know, I told him that but they still ain't talk to me since... They cut me off. Man, Takeoff cut me off behind that shit."

Despite this, it's all love and Gucci went on to explain that he still has Takeoff and Quavo on his album which they would've had to approve in the first place.