It's 10/17, so it's only fitting that Gucci Mane would be out and about. With The Breakfast Club no longer on the table, the legendary rapper hit up Everyday Struggle for a rare interview, opening up about his radio ban, his gargantuan catalog, and the music he holds dear. Naturally, it doesn't take long before Akademiks inquires about the Breakfast Club's recently unearthed No-Gucci policy.

"I don't think they ever used the word ban," explains Guwop. "They just declined the interview. Everytime I dropped an album, they'd say 'we decline to interview. We deny the request.' No matter how many times the label reached out, they declined it. It happened so many times I was like, am I banned from up there? Basically, every time we say hey, Gucci wanna come up here, the album coming out, they always decline. They say they don't feel comfortable, they don't trust me. That's what she said." When Ak asks if he and Yee have since spoken, Gucci shakes his head. "Man, she's just a hater. Blowing this out of proportion, it's not a big deal. I'm a happily married man."

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

He explains that he didn't like the idea that people were having a private conversation about him, and thus decided to take the matter public. "Don't ban me from nothing, what is this segregation? You going to tell me what water fountain to go to?" He continues, doubling down that Yee was merely reacting to being embarrassed and humiliated.

Shifting to the music, Wayno inquires about which of Gucci's 101 projects stands among his personal favorites. "Probably Chicken Talk," begins Guwop. "I went back to the trap, to the streets like damn the rap game. I made that CD when I was trappin'...I quit the rap game, went to the streets, and made a mixtape." He also makes sure to line up the Top 5 best Gucci albums, by his own criteria: Trap House, Chicken Talk, The State Vs Radric Davis, Diary Of A Trap God, and Free Bricks with Future.

For those interested in the depth of Gucci's creativity, the entire episode is well worth a watch - especially for those who appreciate his brand of authenticity. Happy 10/17!