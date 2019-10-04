Guwop has come a long way. Before turning his life around, Gucci Mane was repeatedly in the news for his controversies and legal issues. There was a point in time when some in the industry wrote him off and wouldn't work with him, but after doing a bid in jail and adjusting his lifestyle, the rapper showed the world just what he's capable of.

Fast forward a few years and now La Flare is the face of luxury brand Gucci's S/S 2020 campaign, a feat that at one time in his career seemed like an impossibility. Gucci Mane is at the top of his game musically, physically, and personally, but it seems that not everyone has forgiven the rapper for his past remarks.

Gucci suggested on Instagram that he may not be welcomed back to Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club, and it stems from the awkward-moment interview he had with the hosts back in 2016. For those of you who aren't familiar with the exchange that occurred between Gucci and The Breakfast Club's Angela Yee, the rapper put her on blast by saying that she was trying to hook up with him.

"We were cool [but]...I was not on your d*ck," Angela said as DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God laughed loudly in the background. Gucci looks around stunned and said, "You text me what hotel you was at..." Angela stated he was lying and must have had her confused with another woman, and when he mentioned an interview they'd previously done together, she said, "That definitely wasn't me."

However, Gucci spliced the interviews together to prove that he wasn't lying about his encounters with the radio host. "Wow! So you mean to tell me The breakfast club BANNED me 4 this? #TruthHurts #getoffmydick 😂🍆," he wrote in the caption. Check it out below.