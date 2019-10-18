Gucci Mane has been extremely outspoken these days, perhaps more than we're used to since his prison transformation. With the release of WOPTOBER II, the rapper took to Instagram claiming that he was banned from the Breakfast Club. Gucci claimed Angela Yee was trying to "get on his d*ck back then." The Breakfast Club addressed the claims on their show but Gucci Mane recently set the record straight on Everyday Struggle. The ATL rapper explained that they didn't necessarily ban him, or at least use the word "ban," but they also never accepted any requests to do interviews with him during his promo run.

"I don't think I was actually banned. I don't think they never used the word banned," he told Akademiks and the rest of his co-hosts. "Every time I would drop an album, they would say, 'We decline the request.'"

He added, "It happened so many times it was like, you know, 'Am I banned from up there?' It was like, 'Basically.' Every time we say, 'Hey, Gucci want to come up here, its an album coming out.' They always decline. It's cause they say they don't feel comfortable. They don't trust me. Well, that's what she said."

Gucci Mane said that he wasn't even aware that they were declining interviews until his label brought it to his attention. "It ain't stop nothin'. She just embarrassed. Ain't nobody want to be embarrassed, ain't nobody want to be humiliated, so I understand."

Stream Gucci Mane's WOPTOBER II here.