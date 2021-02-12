What more can Gucci Mane ask for on his forty-first birthday, which he's celebrating today? The legendary Atlanta rapper has a wife that loves him more than anything in the world, a healthy baby boy that he's been happily showing off on the 'Gram, and a superstar coming out of his 1017 record label. Today, Guwop is reflecting on his iconic life so far, smiling at what the universe has brought him on his big day.

"This is one of my best birthdays," said Gucci Mane on Instagram. "I have a beautiful healthy baby boy! An amazing wife! My label doing great ! Man I couldn’t ask for nothing else! Thanks to my wife @KeyshiaKaoir & my son ICE for my dope #BVLGARI diamond watch !! 2/12 the Wop bday!"

In the photos attached, Wop posts a video of his ultra-shiny new watch, which he'll proudly add to his ever-growing rotation of prized jewelry. He also holds his adorable baby boy Ice Davis in his arms, flashing his mouth filled with pearly whites.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

This has been a special week for Gucci Mane, who has watched his artist Pooh Shiesty make it out of Memphis as the next big rap star, moving 60,000 copies of his debut mixtape in its first week out. If you haven't listened to Shiesty Season yet, you've got to check it out.

Congratulations to Guwop on all of his recent success. We're sure 41 will bring him even more.