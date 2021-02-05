mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pooh Shiesty Drops Debut Mixtape "Shiesty Season" Ft. Gucci Mane, Lil Durk, 21 Savage & More

Erika Marie
February 05, 2021 01:23
The rapper says this tape is "well anticipated."


After releasing singles, landing several features, and building a name for himself in the industry, Pooh Shiesty has shared his first mixtape, Shiesty Season. The 21-year-old Memphis rapper is signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 Records label, and it's clear that he's influenced by Guwop. Fans have been waiting on this one, as has Shiesty.

“I got big features, big producers on here and I got my main producers I been rocking with,” says Shiesty. “My tape is well overdue, it’s well anticipated. It’s about time.” Expect to hear more from him as 2021 moves forward. “I’ve got three or four more tapes I’m ready with. I’m always working. I want to go hard,” says Shiesty. “I wasn’t global before. But we going global now.”

Features on Shiesty Season include looks from Lil Durk, Gucci Mane, Big30, 21 Savage, Veeze, Lil Hank, Choppa Wop, and Foogiano. Stream Pooh Shiesty's debut mixtape Shiesty Season and share your thoughts in the comments.

Tracklist

1. Shiesty Season Intro
2. Back in Blood ft. Lil Durk
3. Guard Up
4. Ugly ft. Gucci Mane
5. Neighbors ft. Big30
6. 50 Shots
7. No chorus
8. Box of Churches ft. 21 Savage
9. Making a Mess ft. Big30 & Veeze
10. Choppa Way
11. Take a Life ft. Foogiano
12. Gone MIA
13. Big 13 Gang ft. Lil Hank & Choppa Wop
14. Drop Some Sh*t
15. See Red
16. Master P
17. Twerksum

