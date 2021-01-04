Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir are a beautiful couple, and they're very clearly in love with each other. After spending years together, the husband and wife duo decided to finally expand their family, having their first child together. They've got a few kids from previous relationships, but the birth of Ice Davis marked a special occasion for the both of them, and they've been using the occasion to get more active than usual on social media.

The couple has been posting photos, videos, and more content of their little one as they enjoy their first few weeks with Ice. Generally, a husband with get his wife a "push present" as a means of gratitude for all of the pain that she went through during childbirth, and Gucci Mane came through strong. Keyshia revealed on Instagram Stories that her rapper husband gave her a cool $1 million as a push present this morning.

"My husband just gave me $1M for my push present!! WTH!!! @laflare1017," she wrote, clearly very appreciative of the gesture.

After Keyshia spent $2.5 million on a jewelry set for Mr. Davis, this repays some of that. At least she can hit up Beverly Hills and go on a major shopping spree for herself to show off her post-baby body.

The couple spent their first holiday season with their baby boy, sharing plenty of moments with their fans on social media.

Congratulations to Gucci and Keyshia on the birth of their son.