Gucci Mane probably has one of the brightest smiles in the world. When he shows off his teeth, you can be blinded if you're standing within two feet of him. He's managed to keep his chompers as white as a sheet of paper. This weekend, he decided to upgrade his already-perfect smile by heading to the dentist and getting a new grill installed, flexing his latest purchase.

Celebrating the launch of his new project Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer, the Atlanta rap legend shared a video of his new teeth on Instagram.

"A quarter Milly in GuWop grille," said Wop on the 'Gram, revealing how much he had spent at the dentist.

His new teeth have single diamonds in the middle of each denticle, leaving his front two without gems. His new veneers are sure to allow Gucci to keep his status as the rapper with the hardest smile in the game, going even brighter with a quarter-million-dollar update.

Wop has a lot to be happy about, in addition to his new grill. His new album features some of the artists he's been working so hard to put on, including Foogiano, Ola Runt, Pooh Shiesty, K Shiday, and more.



Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

What do you think of Gucci's new teeth?