Parts of this list are absolutely egregious. We've been seeing signs of the old Gucci Mane throughout the last week -- especially with his comments toward Angela Yee and The Breakfast Club -- and this is another instance of the old Wop creeping back into our lives. With a new project coming before the end of the month, the iconic Atlanta rapper is starting to promote the body of work on social media, stirring the pot a little bit and drawing attention to his brand. At this point in his career, Wop is guaranteed to sell a high number of records but by sharing this list of the Top 50 Atlanta Rappers of All Time, he's definitely going to cause some controversy.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

It should be noted that the ranking system was not created by Gucci Mane. He simply shared the post to note his anger regarding his own placement on the chart. For the most part, the top spots are respectable. These sorts of lists are always opinion-based so there will be things that we don't all agree with. Having Andre 3000, T.I. and Ludacris in the Top 5 is certainly a good shout. However, Mr Davis is likely peeved that a few of his contemporaries placed higher than him. After influencing the game to rap a certain way years ago, Gucci Mane can only be found at the thirteenth spot, just above Jeezy and Future. Above him are some questionable choices, which are likely why he's shouting "WTF" in the caption, including Offset and JID. Not taking anything away from those two young men but Gucci has done a lot for the game. JID has a chance at making history but, so far, he's still got a ways to go.

Do you think Gucci deserved to be higher here?