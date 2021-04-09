Like many other entertainers, George Clooney considers himself to be a social justice warrior. The acclaimed actor has lent his voice to a variety of causes but according to Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump, Clooney has been actively involved in efforts relating to the police-involved killing of George Floyd. We're in the thick of Derek Chauvin's murder trial and for many, it has been difficult to watch.

During his recent appearance on The View, Crump revealed that he's been in regular contact with Clooney who he says wants his wife and three-year-old twins "to live in a better world." In an email, Crump claims Clooney contested Chauvin's defense that Floyd died due to drug abuse. "'Attorney Crump, you should tell them if Derek Chauvin feels so confident in that, he should volunteer during his case, to get down on the floor in that courtroom, and let somebody come and put their knee on his neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds and be able to see if he can survive,'" Clooney penned.



Stephanie Keith / Stringer / Getty Images

Following Floyd's death, it was widely publicized that despite opposition from witnesses, Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Dave Chappelle even released a poignant politically-driven comedy routine he titled 8:46, however, during the trial, it was revealed that Chauvin actually stayed on Floyd's neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds.

Entertainment Tonight reportedly confirmed with Clooney's camp that he sent Crump the email. Watch Attorney Ben Crump's appearance on The View below.

[via]