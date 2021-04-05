Minneapolis chief of police took the stand today during Derek Chauvin's trial for the murder of George Floyd on Monday where he described the ex-officer's use of force as a violation of department policy. Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo explained that Chauvin's use of force went wasn't a part of the department's training or tactics when it comes to de-escalating scenarios. He said that the restraint used against George Floyd wasn't necessary once he stopped resisting.



Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

"Once Mr. Floyd had stopped resisting — and certainly once he was in distress and trying to verbalize that — that should have stopped," he said, admitting that there's a "reasonableness" to get a suspect "under control." "Once there was no longer any resistance, and clearly when Mr. Floyd was no longer responsive and even motionless, to continue to apply that level of force to a person proned out, handcuffed behind their back, that in no way shape or form is anything that is by policy, part of our training and is certainly not part of our ethics or values," he continued.

Arrandondo had one of the most longest testimonies since the trial began last week. His sentiments similarly echoed Lt. Richard Zimmerman who called Chauvin's restraint on Floyd totally unnecessary in court on Friday. "I saw no reason why the officers felt they were in danger if that’s what they felt and that’s what they would have to feel to use that kind of force," he said.

We'll keep you updated on more news on Derek Chauvin's trial.