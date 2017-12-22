george clooney
- Pop CultureRich The Kid's Turnt Up Twerking Video With Tori Brixx Was The Result Of Too Much Tequila, Rapper SaysRich blamed his antics on George Clooney's Casamigos tequila.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureGeorge Clooney Says He Turned Down $35 Million For A Single CommercialGeorge Clooney says he once shot down a $35 million offer to do a commercial.By Cole Blake
- TVNetflix Ranks Its Top 10 Original Movies By ViewsNetflix has released their top ten most-viewed original films.By Bianca Alvarado
- Pop CultureGeorge Clooney Thinks Derek Chauvin Should Have Someone Kneel On His NeckThe actor emailed attorney Ben Crump & contested Chauvin's defense that George Floyd died due to drug abuse.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureGeorge Clooney Gave 14 Of His BFFs Suitcases Filled With $1 Million In CashWe can only imagine how many people are signing up to be No. 15.By Erika Marie
- MoviesGeorge Clooney Says He Nearly Starred In "The Notebook"George Clooney explains why he turned down the starring role in "The Notebook."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureGhislaine Maxwell Reportedly Bragged About Giving George Clooney Oral SexMaxwell was entangled. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentGeorge Clooney To Direct Netflix Post-Apocalyptic Science Fiction MovieNetflix snags a George Clooney-directed movie. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentLeBron James, George Clooney & Kylie Jenner Make Gargantuan Hourly WagesThe days of minimum wage are but a distant memory. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentGeorge Clooney Scooter Crash Video Shows The Star Being Thrown Into The AirIt's a miracle Clooney is okay. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentGeorge Clooney Rushed To Hospital After Scooter Accident In Italy: ReportClooney has been released and is doing fine. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentPetition To Remove Matt Damon From "Oceans 8" Gains Over 20K SignaturesMatt Damon's cameo in "Oceans 8" is being criticized. By Chantilly Post