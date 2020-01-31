With Super Bowl LIV just days away, the commencing of NFL festivities in Miami are upon us while major brands are gearing up to premiere their latest advertisements for millions of football to view upon their set air times. In wake of the passing of Kobe and Gianna Bryant and nine others in the tragic helicopter accident that took place this past Sunday, one company, Genesis automobiles, is adjusting their Super Bowl commercial to eliminate a helicopter scene.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

In the commercial starring the A-list couple of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, the famed twosome attends a gaudy gathering filled with 'old luxury' stereotypes. Displeased with their presence at the event, the Grammy Award-winning artist and his model counterpart introduce Genesis' latest luxury SUV and ditch the party, but not before John Legend forces Teigen to present him with the magic words, "Sexiest Man Alive."

This ad marks Genesis' first-ever Super Bowl commercial set to air during the second quarter of the championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. In a statement reported by the company's spokesperson to USA Today, Genesis reveals their decision to remove the helicopter scene from the minute-long ad stating:

"Today we re-cut our Super Bowl ad, to remove a stationary helicopter that was in the opening two seconds of the commercial. The ad had been filmed, produced and delivered well before Sunday’s tragedy, so we took down the spot out of compassion and sensitivity to the families."

This act of compassion and consciousness towards the millions affected by the loss of Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter, and the additional passengers on board, could help boost Genesis' stock who is a subsidiary of Hyundai.

Check out Genesis' Super Bowl commercial starring Chrissy Teigen and John Legend below and tune into Super Bowl LIV this Sunday, Feb. 2, at 6:30 P.M. EST on FOX.