It was always clear that Kobe Bryant was a man of many talents. The NBA champion and Oscar winner was a businessman with quite the diversified portfolio as he worked on multiple projects in various industries. While sports held a special place in Kobe's heart, he also ran Granity Studios, a multimedia company. In the wake of his death, actress Olivia Munn shared a tribute on her Instagram page with a lengthy message about their friendship and partnership for a new project.



Mark Davis / Staff / Getty Images

The Predator actress shared a black and white photo of the Los Angeles Lakers icon and penned a lengthy caption where she mourned the loss of her collaborator. "Kobe. You were such a wonderful friend," Olivia began. "Always positive and thoughtful and supportive and reliable and so, so bright. One of the brightest souls I've ever seen and I am absolutely devastated by this."

⁣

She said that they were supposed to get together and "brainstorm more parts of the epic world you were creating at Granity Studios." The last time the pair allegedly spoke, they were working on an idea about helping children deal with loss and death, a concept inspired by Olivia's friends. "I told you my idea about what the night sky would be made of. I was inspired by friends of mine who lost their 4-year-old daughter to cancer," the actress wrote. "When explaining to their younger daughter what happened, instead of saying that her sister had died, they would tell her that "Billie turned into a star." To this day, if you ask her where her sister is, she'll say 'Billie étoile.'"⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

"We wanted to help kids be less afraid of death and tell stories of all the little and big stars.... And now you're one of them. 😞⭐️⁣⁣⁣⁣," she continued. "Sending all of my love to Vanessa and your daughters. ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣Rest in love my friend. I'll look for you in the sky. 🌟💫."

Read her message in full below.