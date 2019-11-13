Award-winning singer, songwriter, and activist John Legend has achieved the coveted PEOPLE magazine honor as he's been named their Sexiest Man Alive. Legend follows in the footsteps of men like Denzel Washington, Johnny Depp, Idris Elba, Brad Pitt, Richard Gere, and dozens of others who have donned the title, and while the father of two is humbled by the publication's attention, he also was a tad frightened.

"I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure," Legend shared. "Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!" Legend later poked fun at himself by sharing a side-by-side photo on Instagram showing a younger version of himself next to a model picture of Elba.

"1995 John would be very perplexed to be following 2018 @IdrisElba as #SexiestManAlive," he wrote in the caption. "Hell, 2019 John is about as equally perplexed but thank you @People for finding me sexy. I'll take it 🤓." Meanwhile, the singer's wife, Chrissy Teigen, shared her sarcastic enthusiasm on social media. "My secret is out," she wrote. "I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people's sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!!