Rightfully so, everybody is freaking out right now. If there is one thing that most of us are afraid of, it's the unknown. Right now, everything is uncertain and it's pretty unsettling. It would be a safe bet to assume that the National Basketball Association will cancel the rest of the season after a number of players tested positive for the novel coronavirus. As of now, players from the Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Boston Celtics have confirmed multiple cases. Chicago rapper G Herbo is an avid basketball fan, and he's torn about the news. He reacted on social media.

"WHEN I HEARD KD HAD CORONA VIRUS," wrote G Herbo on Instagram, sharing a video of himself hilariously belting out "no, no, no, no, no!" from a classic R&B record. " @nba YALL BETTER GET TO THE BOTTOM OF THIS SHIT ASAP‼️"

In a second post, the former Lil Herb asks why only NBA players are being infected with the virus. Of course, there have been thousands upon thousands of confirmed cases but the media -- and specifically the media that G Herbo has chosen to consume -- is focusing on athletes.

Thankfully, in times like this, we have social media to keep us in semi-good spirits. G Herbo's response to Kevin Durant's positive test is pretty hilarious and will likely put a smile on your face. If you need some help today, check it out below.