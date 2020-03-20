The coronavirus outbreak continues to impact the NBA on an astronomical scale, with results from medical reports taken earlier in the week revealing even more positive COVID-19 tests. The latest franchises to be hit with the pandemic now include the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics.



Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

Celtics star Marcus Smart, seen above in a photo taken just nine days ago playing against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, revealed not too long ago that he tested positive for coronavirus. In his video announcement posted by TMZ, Smart says he feels fine and isn't exhibiting any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19 infection. Moving over to the Lakers, it's just been confirmed by various outlets that two unidentified players tested positive and also that a handful of players haven't even gone under evaluation yet. The 76ers also reported that three members within the organization contracted coronavirus, although it's unsure if that minor group includes players, coaches, employees throughout the franchise or a combination of each. All those confirmed have reportedly been practicing self isolation and are urging everyone to do the same regardless of if they've contracted the virus or not.

Again, please stay safe everyone. The number of positive coronavirus cases have been steadily rising by the day, making it more important than ever to practice self distancing as much as possible.