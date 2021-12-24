Parenthood looks so good on G Herbo and Taina Williams that they're welcoming Baby No. 2. The Hip Hop couple is reportedly engaged and as fans await more news about their wedding, they've returned with another announcement. Back in May, Herbo and Taina welcomed their firstborn, a baby boy, on Christmas Eve, they shared that they're expecting yet again.

This child makes for Herbo's third, as he shared a son, his eldest, with Ari Fletcher, who is currently dating Moneybagg Yo. Herbo and Taina announced the pregnancy in a heartwarming holiday video.

The clip opens up with Taina taking a pregnancy test and FaceTiming her rapper fiancé when she learns that the result is positive. They show family time with their six-month-old, Essex, and give a sneak peek at the sonogram.

Over the summer, Herbo spoke with the Grammys about how fatherhood has changed his life and shifted his perspective.

"I get up every day and it's not only about me. You can't be selfish when you have kids, they depend on you so much, and I've gotta make sacrifices and take a lot of time away from my family. So, it's about creating balance and understanding. It's not about what I wanna do or what I have to do anymore. I'm inspired and completely motivated [by them] in every aspect of my life."

Check out their pregnancy reveal below and make sure to read our 12 Days of Christmas interview with G Herbo: G Herbo Shares Update On Lil Bibby Project, Talks Wisdom From Jadakiss & Unreleased Miley Cyrus Collab.

[via]