FXXXXY's Posthumous Debut Album Announced With HNHH-Exclusive "PM Freestyle"

We've lost far too many promising young artists this year. We've been forced to say goodbye to Pop Smoke, King Von, and many others that were morphing into the stars of tomorrow. FXXXXY is one of those talents.

The artist was closely affiliated with Future, having worked with the superstar force on a number of songs. His melodic prowess was well-documented, and his ability to command the listener's attention translated into a successful young career for the late Maudell Watkins. The Texas-based artist passed away in September, breaking the hearts of so many people who were captivated by the potential he showed on tracks like "Need U" with Gunna and "Paranoia / #1 Stunna", as well as his songwriting proficiency on Future's "Life Is Good (Remix)" and Gunna's "Street Sweeper".

The late rap star was working on his debut album at the time of his passing and, this week, Watkins' family is blessing the world by releasing the body of work, titled Do You Trust Me?, via Rule #1 and Interscope Records.

"FXXXXY was looking forward to building his fanbase with his unique sound, straight from his heart and soul," said the Watkins Family in a statement. "When you hear this project, you will hear his passion for creating music that began at six years old. When you hear his lyrics and vocals, you will feel his presence. We are still in great pain over losing FXXXXY, and we also acknowledge the pain of many others he touched, whether through music or friendship. He is absolutely missed, but his contributions to the music industry will live forever. Please enjoy his debut project; your support is very much appreciated! Long Live FXXXXY!"

The album will be out this Friday, December 11. It will contain a total of nine tracks, including features from Gunna and Lil Durk.

As part of the rollout, FXXXXY prepared a HotNewHipHop-exclusive new freestyle, titled "PM Freestyle", which we are happy to premiere today. Check it out below.

Rest in peace to FXXXXY.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm just tryna do what I'm 'posed to do

Past platonical

Wanna get close to you (Girl you know)

And chop chop chop it up (Woo!)

And lock down your body like (Woo!)