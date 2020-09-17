One of the young rising artists growing under Future's tutelage, FXXXXY, has reportedly passed away.

People close to the rapper, including Baby Shad on his management team, are confirming the death of the recording artist, who was in his early twenties. As of right now, a cause of death has not been confirmed.

Artists have already started sending their condolences to the rapper, including Kaash Paige, who couldn't believe the news.

"Bro I know you’re fucking Lyingggggg omfg," she wrote on Twitter.

Future updated his Instagram Stories with a text message conversation he had with the artist yesterday, saying: "Jus yesterday.... GONE WAY TOO SOON."

Throughout his young career, FXXXXY had built a loyal fanbase, collaborating with some of the biggest rappers in the game and positioning himself to become one of the top forces for years to come. His single "Need Me," with Gunna, has racked up over 3 million streams on Spotify.

This year, FXXXXY released his new single "Paranoia/#1 Stunna," which was received well by his fans.

The young up-and-comer's comments on Instagram are filled with fans reacting to news of his death, sending love and condolences to his family and talking about how much potential FXXXXY had.

Rest in peace to FXXXXY. Yet another young musician lost too early into his life. We will keep you updated on any developments, including a cause of death, as the news becomes available.