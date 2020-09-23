FXXXXY, a Freebandz-signed artist from Dallas, Texas, passed away last week at the age of 25 following complications from a routine medical procedure.

The rapper's death was confirmed by Interscope Geffen A&M, who revealed his cause of death.

"The family of Maudell Watkins, aka FXXXXY, aka FBG Fox, are totally shocked and devastated at his unexpected and unforeseen passing," said the rapper's family in a statement to Variety. "We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to his many friends and acquaintances who’ve reached out to us in this extremely difficult time. He lived music with every breath he took and his focus and drive were unmatched. May his contributions to the music industry live forever. CC 4 Life!"

FXXXXY was best-known for contributing to Future's High Off Life album, as well as his collaborations with Gunna, Lil Durk, and more.

IGA Executive Vice President Joie Manda added: "We are all deeply saddened by the sudden and unexpected passing of FXXXXY and offer our sincerest condolences to his family, his team, friends and thousands of fans. Everyone who came into FXXXXY’s orbit was moved by his positive energy and spirit. His talent was undeniable. He was an important member of our IGA family and it’s heartbreaking that he was taken from all of us too soon."

Services are being planned in FXXXXY's hometown of Dallas to remember him.

RIP.

