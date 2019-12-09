Considering the two had collaborated heavily on their WRLD On Drugs mixtape, many of Juice WRLD's fans were waiting for Future to comment on the death of the 21-year-old. Future was very close to the young recording artist, working with him and serving as somewhat of a mentor. The Chicago native previously said that he idolized Future, keeping him as one of his favorite artists of all time. When they released their joint project, things came full circle for young Juice WRLD. The tragic end to his story doesn't necessarily mean that his legacy will fade away. The rapper released a ton of music for us to continue visiting until the end of time. Future remembered his friend, updating his Instagram story with a message about the star's freestyling prowess.



Juice WRLD could freestyle for hours on end. The words never stopped coming to his mind and, when he spit, it felt like it was all carefully prepared and written. The majority of his album Death Race For Love was freestyled in the studio and Future wants us all to realize just how talented and skilled the late artist is for that. Sharing a photo of the two together from a video shoot, Hendrix put major respect on the youngster's name by referring to him as "one of the greats."

"U freestyle hits," wrote the star. "Anyone whoever witness u create will easily say u one of the greats. Lil brother your work ethic and passion for music remains impeccable. JUICE WRLD FOREVER."

An autopsy was performed earlier today to determine Juice WRLD's cause of death. We will keep you updated on the results.