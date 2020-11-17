mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Future & Lil Uzi Vert Re-Up With More New Music, Including "Tic Tac"

Alex Zidel
November 17, 2020 12:30
Future and Lil Uzi Vert release the deluxe edition of "Pluto x Baby Pluto" with 6 new songs, including "Tic Tac".


Future and Lil Uzi Vert had last week on lock, releasing their highly-anticipated collaborative album Pluto x Baby Pluto. The project was featureless, showcasing the chemistry between both artists,  who have been having equally incredible years. 

While the project has been criticized by some, others are enjoying the new music without much judgment. 

Those of you that were feeling the initial release will be pleased to see that, out of nowhere, Future and Lil Uzi Vert re-upped with a brand new deluxe edition, packing it with six new songs and, once again, no features.

The deluxe starts out with "Tic Tac", which has Uzi flexing his flow in the hook before Future jumps in midway through with a stellar verse.

Listen to the new song below and be sure to check out the deluxe release here.

Quotable Lyrics:

My bitch bad so I gave her that Lamb truck
Your bitch a hoe so I fuck with my pants up
Pull up in a Rolls truck, tryna do donuts

Future Lil Uzi Vert new music Pluto x Baby Pluto deluxe new song
