Future & Lil Uzi Vert Lift Off On "Pluto x Baby Pluto"

Fans have been waiting on this one for some time. The anticipation—and mystery—leading up to the release of Pluto x Baby Pluto was heavy, and as soon as this joint project hit streaming services, fans stormed social media to give their takes on the record only minutes after its release. Collaborative projects have been a staple in Hip Hop for generations and it seems that during the 2020 pandemic, artists have come together to give us albums where art collides in various forms. It's Future and Uzi's turn to share with us their Pluto-filled world, and it's obvious that this project is on its way to the top of the charts.

This isn't the first time that Future and Lil Uzi Vert have linked musically as they've connected repeatedly in the studio. Pluto x Baby Pluto doesn't host any features, so prepare to hear from only these two artists throughout.

As you enjoy this one by these two celebrated artists, make sure to check out our article about "Future & Lil Uzi Vert's Top 3 Collabs Before 'Pluto x Baby Pluto.'"

Tracklist

1. Stripes Like Burberry

2. Marni On Me

3. Sleeping On The Floor

4. Real Baby Pluto

5. Drankin N Smokin

6. Million Dollar Play

7. Plastic

8. That's It

9. Bought A Bad B*tch

10. Rockstar Chainz

11. Lullaby

12. She Never Been To Pluto

13. F-Off Dat

14. I Don't Wanna Break Up

15. Bankroll

16. Moment of Clarity