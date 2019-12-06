mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

French Montana's "Montana" Ft. Drake, Chris Brown, Logic, Kevin Gates, Kodak Black & More

Erika Marie
December 06, 2019 01:29
Montana
French Montana

The feature-heavy, two-part project is his first studio album in two years.


Rapper French Montana gave fans a scare two weeks ago when news surfaced that he'd been hospitalized. After spending days cooped up in a room and hooked up to machines, the rapper announced that he was delivering his third studio albumMontana, on Friday. The two-part record comes as sides A and B to complete a 20-track project that boasts numerous features from award-winning artists.

Montana is French's first studio album since 2017's Jungle Rules. This time around, French Montana calls on Gunna, Kevin Gates, Belly, Chinx Max B, Post Malone, Cardi B, Rvssian, Swae Lee, Chris Brown, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Logic, A$AP Rocky, Quavo, City Girls, Blueface, Lil Tjay, and Drake to round out the project. Also making two appearances each on the record are Juicy J and Kodak Black. 

French Montana switches things up throughout the two-part release, so stream Montana and share your favorite tracks.

Tracklist

1. Montana
2. Suicide Doors ft. Gunna
3. 50's and 100's ft. Juicy J
4. What It Look Like
5. Lifestyle ft. Kodak Black & Kevin Gates
6. Salam Alaykum
7. That Way
8. Say Goodbye ft. Belly
9. Coke Wave Boys ft. Chinx & Max B

1. Writing on the Wall ft. Post Malone, Cardi B, & Rvssian
2. Out of Your Mind ft. Swae Lee & Chris Brown
3. Wanna Be ft. PARTYNEXTDOOR
4. Twisted ft. Juicy J, Logic, A$AP Rocky
5. Hoop ft. Quavo
6. No Stylist
7. Wiggle It ft. City Girls
8. Slide ft. Blueface & Lil Tjay
9. Saucy
10. No Shopping ft. Drake
11. Lockjaw ft. Kodak Black

French Montana Gunna Juicy J Kodak Black Kevin Gates Belly Chinx Max B Post Malone Cardi B Rvssian Swae Lee Chris Brown PartyNextDoor Logic A$AP Rocky Quavo City Girls Lil Tjay Drake
