White Chicks fans are still waiting for the Wayans brothers to announce that a sequel to their 2004 comedy would be making its way to theaters, however, it still looks as if the project is on ice. Terry Crews prematurely shared earlier this year that a White Chicks 2 was in the works, a declaration that Marlon Wayans quickly shut down on social media.



David Becker/Getty Images

The film is a cult classic and has spawned many-a-meme throughout the years. While there are plenty of people who claim to be big fans of the flick, French Montana has dubbed himself the biggest White Chicks fan of all time. Billboard decided to put his knowledge of White Chicks to the test by having him link up with Shawn Wayans for a pop quiz. Thing is, Shawn knew he was going to question someone about the film, he just didn't know who it was going to be.

"I'm surprised that you're the one that I was coming in to meet," Shawn said to French Montana. "I was expecting, like, a chick off the CW or something like that. I wasn't expecting a hardcore East Coast rapper like..." Shawn was interrupted by French singing a bit of Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles" that Terry Crews so hilariously gave his rendition of in White Chicks.

Watch French Montana flex his White Chicks knowledge below and see if you'll be able to pass this quiz about the beloved comedy.