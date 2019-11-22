French Montana has been a busy man this year. Traveling across the world and revving up for the release of his next studio album. Unfortunately, it appears as though he's dealing with some serious health issues. According to TMZ, French has been sent to the hospital after suffering heart issues as well as nausea.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Los Angeles County police were called to the rapper's home over a possible robbery but they ended up having to call an ambulance for French. The robbery seemed to be false but the officers on the scene suspected that French was acting weird. The rapper was taken to the hospital on Thursday afternoon. He was reportedly suffering from serious stomach pains, intense nausea, and an increased heart pace which was the most frightening part about it.

French was brought to the San Fernando Valley hospital where he received treatments. He was administered IV fluids and is expected to be released from the hospital at some point today. From what the report indicates, it seems like he's doing fine.

Sources close to the situation have stated that this could be a possible case of some sort of food poisoning. The rapper has been traveling a lot in the past few weeks to the Middle East and Europe. They said there's a possibility he could've been exposed to contaminated foods.

Prayers up for French.