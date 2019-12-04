French Montana's had a rough few weeks. The rapper has been in the hospital after experiencing some severe stomach pains and an increased heart pace. The thing about French is that he's always going to bounce back and this time, he wanted to make it a statement. He took to social media last night to announce the project with a picture of him in recovery at the hospital. "Been workin hard on my new album," he said as he announced the release date. "The music is keepin my spirit alive."

Now that we finally have a release date, the rapper unveiled the entire tracklist for the project. With eighteen tracks in total spread out across a side A and a side B, the rapper also enlisted some heavy hitters. Many of them you've seen on previously released singles. Quavo, Drake, Kevin Gates, Gunna, Kodak Black, Belly, Chinx, Max B, and more are set to appear on the project. French Montana and Harry Fraud also serve as the project's executive producer.

French has been dishing out singles for the projects over the last year and a half. "No Stylist" ft. Drake made waves throughout 2018, mainly because of the Kanye diss but it did help bring awareness.

Check out the entire tracklist below and sound off with which song you're most excited for in the comments.