French Montana, Swae Lee & Chris Brown Aim For A Hit On "Out Of Your Mind"

Is anybody surprised that Swae Lee managed to snag another feature on French Montana's new album? After the insurmountable success of their joint record "Unforgettable," the two have been trying to recreate the same hit as a duo and "Out Of Your Mind" is their latest attempt. After a lengthy stay in the intensive care unit at the hospital, French Montana is back on his feet and he's ready to drop the next chapter in his discography. Announcing this week that Montana would drop before the weekend. The tracklist has been announced and now, one of the much-anticipated hits is available to stream/preview below.

Linking up with Swae Lee and Chris Brown, French Montana's "Out Of Your Mind" follows a formula that has become all too familiar for the New York rapper. Take a bouncy beat, spit some brash bars about your luxurious lifestyle, get Swae Lee on the hook and call it a day. At this point, it's like clockwork for French. This will likely be one of the singles from Montana and, if he's lucky, it'll blow up just like "Unforgettable" did.

What do you think?

Quotable Lyrics:

She pull on my pants and she say "Let's go"

She holdin' my hand goin' to the dance floor

She wind up, she wind up, she wind up

Then throw that damn peace sign up