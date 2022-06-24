As more reports of Lil Tjay near-fatal shooting arise, many of his peers are sending the New York rapper well wishes. As we previously reported, Tjay was said to have been in New Jersey with two friends when the trio became victims of an attempted robbery. Reports stated that the rapper and one of his associates were shot during the fray, and later, an arrest was made.

Mohamed Konate, 27, has reportedly been tacked with several charges including armed robbery and attempted murder. Tjay reportedly underwent emergency surgery and is said to be recovering well, but he allegedly remains unconscious.

French Montana weighed in on Tjay's plight during a chat with TMZ.

“I know he’s been rushed in from one hospital to another, so I pray for his family," French said before being asked if he. “No, I haven’t spoken to him. I heard he’s in critical condition... It’s a bad situation.”

“It’s hard out here for rappers, man. We got the hardest job," he added. The TMZ correspondent wanted to know why rappers are targets. "You don’t know where it comes from, man. We think that everybody love us but everybody don’t love us.”

Before he rushed off, French Montana also made sure to plug his joint album with Harry Fraud, Montega, that drops at the stroke of midnight. Check out his brief chat with TMZ below.

[via]