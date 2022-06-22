Mohamed Konate
- LifeLil Tjay's Alleged Shooter Arrested In New Jersey, 27-Year-Old Is Being Held At Rikers IslandKonate is being charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Tjay Is Awake & Talking Following Horrifying ShootingLil Tjay is making significant strides in his recovery.By Alexander Cole
- MusicFrench Montana Speaks On Lil Tjay's Condition: "It's A Bad Situation""We think that everybody love us but everybody don't love us," he said of being a rapper in today's culture.By Erika Marie
- CrimeArrest Made In Lil Tjay Shooting: ReportThe suspect has been charged with attempted murder and armed robbery.By Erika Marie