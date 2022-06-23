The circumstances surrounding the shooting that took place early this morning (June 22) are scarce, but it has been shared that Lil Tjay is on the mend. We have been reporting on the frightening ordeal that occurred at a New Jersey Chipotle restaurant as well as a nearby Exxon gas station. While we await more information about both Tjay's injuries and recovery, Casanova has shared a message with the rapper.

Casanova is currently incarcerated as he awaits his fate in a massive case, and he has offered some wisdom via social media.

"Ni**a you know better !!!!" he wrote. "Praying for you from my jail cell lil bro.. You gonna be alright tough times don't last long only tough people do. And you a bad mother f****!! When you get out stop by the crib and pick that bullet proof up!! @liltjay [praying hands emoji]."

Reports stated that Tjay and two friends were shot at during an attempted robbery. NorthJersey.com reported that an arrest has been made.

"Prosecutors announced the arrest of Mohamed Konate, 27, of New York City, on charges of attempted murder, armed robbery and weapons offenses, accusing the man of firing at the rapper, who's real name is Tione Merritt, as well as Jeffrey Valdez, 24, and Antoine Boyd, 22, both of the Bronx, who were with him. "Tjay was struck multiple times in the maelstrom, which also injured Boyd, Prosecutors said Wednesday night."

