Harrowing news came out of the hip-hop world this morning as it was revealed that Lil Tjay had been shot in Edgewater, New Jersey during the early hours of Wednesday morning. Another victim had been shot as well, and both instances took place at a Chipotle, as well as an Exxon gas station nearby.

As a result of the shooting, Tjay had to be rushed into surgery where doctors had to work fast. Now, according to TMZ, Tjay is out of surgery and is already feeling better. While this is obviously good news, it seems like Tjay isn't 100 percent in the clear right now as he still needs some more time to heal.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for West Coast Cure

Information in regards to the shooting is fairly sparse right now. There is no telling why the shooting took place or who the perpetrators are. For now, New Jersey police are trying to investigate the scene for any clues that might point them in the direction of the shooter(s).

Tjay is 21 years old and in the last few years, he has proven himself to be one of the best artists coming out of New York. Fans are hopeful that he makes a full recovery, and they are concerned for his well-being given what has taken place.

This remains a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

